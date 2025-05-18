C’River Deputy Gov Hails Otu’s Performance

Share

The Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Peter Odey, says Governor Bassey Edet Otu’s achievements have effectively weakened opposition parties in the state.

Odey made the remarks on Saturday while representing Governor Otu at a reception for key opposition leaders who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s Calabar Secretariat.

He attributed their defections to Otu’s inclusive, results-driven leadership and his administration’s strides in infrastructure, economic revitalization, healthcare, education, agriculture, and security.

“The superlative programmes and participatory governance adopted by Governor Otu have improved living standards and destabilized the opposition’s structures across Cross River,” Odey stated.

In his welcome address, APC State Secretary Pastor Patrick Asikpo Okon praised the party’s growing appeal, crediting effective grassroots mobilization and “political evangelism” for the defections. State Chairman Barr. Alphonsus Eba assured the newcomers of seamless integration into the APC.

Among the defectors were Lady Emana Duke Ambrose-Amawhe, the PDP’s 2023 deputy governorship candidate; Rt. Hon. Daniel Asuquo, three-term Federal Rep. member for Akamkpa/Biase; and PRP State Chairman Prof. Edde Iji, along with hundreds of their supporters.

Ambrose-Amawhe said she was inspired by Otu’s impact on security, agriculture, education, and infrastructure, adding, “Both Governor Otu and President Tinubu have demonstrated purposeful leadership, and we’re ready to contribute to the APC’s success.”

Daniel Asuquo commended Otu, Odey, and the APC leadership for promoting equity and inclusivity. He described Cross River as a state “handed over to God by the People-First Governor” and vowed that his supporters would deliver “greater electoral victories” for the party.

Goodwill messages came from Speaker Elvert Ayambem, former Deputy Governor Ivara Esu, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, and former PDP candidate Attah Ochinke, SAN. The ceremony culminated in the presentation of the APC flag, constitution, and insignia to the lead defectors by Chairman Eba.

Share