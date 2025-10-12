C’River: CRGIA Takes Advocacy On Land Management To Bakassi

In a bid to enhance service delivery and strengthen land management, the Cross River Geographic Information Agency (CRGIA) has taken its property rights advocacy campaign to Bakassi Local Government Area.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Paramount Ruler of Bakassi, the Director General of CRGIA, Mr. William Archibong, described the engagement as crucial to streamlining the issuance of customary land rights for rural dwellers.

Archibong explained that the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, in line with his People First mantra, has directed the harmonization of customary land rights to guarantee land ownership security for communities across the state.

He noted that with the Agency’s advanced technology and plans to decentralize the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-Os) to Local Government Councils and Traditional Institutions, the process would enhance credibility, promote wealth creation, and drive economic growth.

According to him, in partnership with local government councils, CRGIA outlets will be established in each council area to handle land administration processes, including the issuance of customary land rights.

Reiterating the Agency’s mandate for effective land administration, the Director of Operations, Mr. Jesam Iwara, said that issuing Certificates of Occupancy at the local government level would not only bridge administrative gaps but also reflect Governor Otu’s commitment to ensuring that good governance reaches all 18 local government areas of the state.

He observed that although the law empowers Local Government Chairmen to sign Certificates of Occupancy, the authority has remained largely dormant over the years. Mr. Iwara emphasized that the Land Use Act recognizes traditional institutions as custodians of land and that strengthening customary land rights would provide equal opportunities for all.

“You are presiding over land territories. Unlocking the potential and benefits of issuing Certificates of Occupancy will drive rural investment, as more people will be able to secure bank loans for their businesses,” he stated.

In his response, the Paramount Ruler of Bakassi, HRM Etiyin Dr. Etim Okon Edet, commended the CRGIA for recognizing the importance of traditional rulers, describing the visit as enlightening and a step toward advancing Governor Otu’s vision for improved citizen welfare.

The monarch also called for a simplified and accessible land registration process, noting that the revival of customary land rights in Cross River State promotes inclusivity and reinforces the role of traditional institutions in governance.

Also speaking, a clan head and member of the Bakassi Traditional Rulers Council, Chief Ekeng Bassey, urged the Agency to adopt best practices and close potential loopholes that could undermine the initiative.

On his part, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Mr. Eyibio Asuquo, outlined the range of services offered by the Agency, including consent processing, Geographic Information System (GIS) and mapping consultancy, as well as the issuance of digital, bankable, and tamper-proof Certificates of Occupancy, both statutory and customary. He assured the royal fathers of CRGIA’s commitment to delivering efficient and transparent services.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with stakeholders commending the CRGIA for its proactive engagement with traditional rulers and reaffirming their support for a more efficient and secure land management system in Cross River State.