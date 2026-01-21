C’River CP Receives Controller Of Correctional Centres

Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Rasheed Afegbua, on Wednesday received the Controller of Correctional Centres in Calabar, the State capital.

CP Rashid B. Afegbua, alongside members of his team, was received “alongside his Management Team” at the headquarters of the Command by the Controller of the Correctional Centres, Mr Aniekan Archibong Nya.

The statement reads in part, “The visit was aimed at familiarising the Controller with the Commissioner of Police, who had been newly posted as the Controller of Corrections in the State.

He also sought to strengthen synergy and cooperation between the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Correctional Service in Cross River State.

“During the visit, the Controller emphasised the need for increased adoption of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) by the Police during investigations, where applicable, as a strategy to decongest correctional facilities across the State.

“In his response, CP Rashid B. Afegbua, PSC, MNIPS, expressed appreciation for the visit and described the relationship between the two agencies as cordial and mutually beneficial.

He assured the Controller of the Command’s continued collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service to enhance the administration of criminal justice.

“On the issue of decongesting correctional facilities, the Commissioner of Police reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force has always been an advocate of Alternative Dispute Resolution, depending on the nature of cases, in line with extant laws.

He further noted that the Honourable Chief Judge of Cross River State, His Lordship, Hon. Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme, has consistently visited correctional facilities as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the delivery of justice and decongestion.

“The visit ended on a positive note, with both agencies reaffirming their commitment to sustained cooperation in the interest of justice, public safety, and effective criminal justice administration in Cross River State.”