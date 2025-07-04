The leadership of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Cross River State Council, has debunked a report published by the Southern Examiner newspaper in its July 4th edition purporting that the State government had ‘sacked’ the Chapel from its Governor’s Office accommodation.

The Southern Examiner’s article, which had as headlines ‘At Last, C’River Govt. ‘Sacks’ Journalist’s Body from Governor’s Office,’ had attributed the issue to activities of the “fifth columnists among Otu’s media aides who made sure they used their contacts within the office to frustrate the allocation of the former office space to the Chapel.”

Reacting, the Executive Committee members of the Chapel described the report as mischievous, saying the writer seemed to have deliberately taken the Chapel’s Office matter out of context to meet premeditated goals, and therefore warned Journalists against peddling falsehood.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Chapel, Mrs Eme Offiong, said “Tony Ita Etim is not our member in the Chapel nor is Southern Examiner known by the Correspondents’ Chapel in Cross River state.

“Why is he trying to generate issues over nothing? What is his motive in publishing such falsehood and why is he attempting to create bad blood between the government media team and the Correspondents’ Chapel?

“When he called me over the matter, I told him we were not thrown out as insinuated and that the government had even given us a place which we did not like.

“I told him that the Chapel Exco were working closely with relevant government officials for another office outside the premises of the Governor’s Office since most of our members seem to prefer an office outside. I condemn that report in its totality. It was a misrepresentation of facts,” the Chairman said.

The Vice Chairman of the Chapel, Pastor Joseph Kingston, in his reaction, said the report was unnecessary and lamented that it sought to link the Chapel’s Office matter to the reassignment of the immediate past Chief Press Secretary. He warned against misinterpretation of government’s actions and policies.

“The government of Cross River state has been magnanimous to Journalists, including members of the Correspondents Chapel. The EXCO and indeed all members of the Chapel had interacted with the new Chief Press Secretary and his team last week. The interaction was fruitful.

“We believe the government has a robust plan for our members. There is no reason for doubt here, and there is no need to pick up a fight where there is none,” he stated.

In their different reactions, the Secretary, Mr Richard Ndoma and Financial Secretary, Mr Ike Uchechukwu, frowned at numerous insinuations in the said report.

They restated the resolve of the Chapel to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the welfare of members as they continue to work in line with the ethic of the profession.