New Telegraph

October 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. C’River Correctional Centre…

C’River Correctional Centre Inmates Beg Otu For Leniency

Calabar Correctional Centre inmates have pleaded for leniency from Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu. They made the plea when Otu visited the centre at the weekend to celebrate his 66th birthday with them.

Speaking on behalf of the inmates, the Prison Fellowship Chairman Maurice Ogar said the Constitution grants the governor the prerogative of mercy to pardon individuals convicted of offences under state laws, “either unconditionally or subject to lawful conditions”.

Ogar, who claimed that he spent four years in the centre for a crime he never committed, pleaded with the governor who visited the facility in company with the Chief Judge Justice Akon Ikpeme to pardon deserving inmates.

He said: “Some are here for offences they may not have committed but probably they have no one to speak for them. “Mr. Governor, as you go back home, before you go to bed, remember to constitute a Board that will visit this issue to get some of the inmates with health challenges released.”

One of the inmates Kelvin Ogbona claimed that the authorities left him in the facility, demanding N2.8 million as damages before he would be allowed to leave after being granted pardon early this year

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Nigeria To Host Invitational Football Competition
Read Next

UNILORIN 40th Convocation: 316 Bag First Class