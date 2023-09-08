C’river Congratulates Tinubu For Winning At Tribunal

The Cross River State government yesterday hailed the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) for its meticulous and painstaking delivery of the judgement which affirmed President Tinubu’s victory.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Erasmus Ekpang, conveyed the government’s position in a chat with our correspondent in Calabar.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) had expected nothing less than what the tribunal had read and appealed to both the PDP and the Labour Party to join hands with the President in moving the country forward.

“We were expecting nothing less. The judges took time to explain every line of the judgement. I want to use this medium to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinibu and urge the LP and the PDP presidential candidates to join hands in building the nation.”