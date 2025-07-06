C’River: Community Youths Oppose Privatization Of Cocoa Estates

Youths of Agbokim Waterfall community in Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State have strongly opposed the planned privatization of cocoa estates within their domain, urging Governor Bassey Otu to reverse the decision.

Leading a peaceful protest on Sunday, the Youth Leader of the community, Enoh Theophilus Ekuri, told journalists that the cocoa estates serve as the economic lifeline for many residents and that privatizing them would plunge the communities into crisis.

Ekuri stated that the unilateral decision to privatize the estates would exacerbate the region’s economic challenges and potentially spark unrest.

“We want our state governor, Bassey Otu, to reconsider this plan. In government, subordinates often surround leaders and may sometimes give misleading advice,” he said.

“Your Excellency, some of these individuals might persuade you into making decisions that do not reflect the true needs or desires of the people. We urge you to distinguish between sound advice and those that could harm your people.”

Ekuri added, “You promised us a season of sweetness; please don’t let it turn to bitterness.”

Also addressing the protesters, a community opinion leader, Mr. Danis Owan, warned that privatizing the cocoa estates would devastate the local economy, which relies heavily on cocoa farming.

“We’ve heard that the only source of livelihood our community depends on—our own version of an oil well and milk industry—is about to be sold off. If this happens, we’ll be rendered economically powerless,” he said.

“Our forefathers donated that land to the government, but it was not an outright sale. Privatizing the estate now would not only violate that trust but also expose our young people to social vices such as theft, prostitution, and armed robbery,” Owan added.

He echoed the youth leader’s plea to Governor Otu, urging him to preserve the livelihoods of the people and protect the social fabric of the community.