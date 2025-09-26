C’River Community Settles After 6 Years Traditional Tussle

I n a daring move to seek peace, the crisis which had engulfed Henshaw Town in Calabar Municipality of Cross River State has ended following reconciliation of principal actors in the six-year-old crisis.

The crisis was between loyalists of the paramount ruler of Calabar South local government area, HRM Etubom Nyong Efiom Okon, and those of the late Etubom Inyang Henshaw, who had laid claims to the leadership of the Henshaw Town Council (HTC).

However, both parties may have now come to a compromise thereby avoiding destruction of lives and property which the crisis was boiling to. In a surprise move, the leader of the Late Etubom Inyang Henshaw’s group, retired Justice Charles Archibong, reconciled with the paramount ruler’s group thereby de-escalating the crisis in the local government.

In an interview on his sudden decision, retired Justice Etubom Archibong said: “The first reason for reconciling with Etubom Nyong and accepting him as the leader is that my own family has insisted that I make peace with the paramount ruler.