C’River Community Reconciles After Six-Year Traditional Tussle

After six years of leadership tussle, peace has finally returned to Henshaw Town in Calabar Municipality, Cross River State, as principal actors in the long-standing traditional conflict have reconciled.

The crisis, which pitted loyalists of the Paramount Ruler of Calabar South Local Government Area, HRM Etubom Nyong Efiom Okon, against supporters of the late Etubom Inyang Henshaw over the leadership of the Henshaw Town Council (HTC), had threatened lives and property in the community.

In a surprising development, the leader of the late Etubom Inyang Henshaw’s group, retired Justice Charles Archibong, reconciled with Etubom Nyong’s camp, effectively de-escalating tensions.

Speaking on his decision, Justice Archibong explained that family pressure and political realities in the state influenced his choice to embrace peace.

“The first reason for reconciling with Etubom Nyong and accepting him as the leader is that my own family has insisted that I make peace with the Paramount Ruler.

Secondly, the Governor of Cross River State is associating with Etubom Nyong, his anointed advisers, commissioners, and political allies. The government is sticking with Etubom Nyong while I, on the other hand, have been doing Police Cell duty and being arraigned at the Magistrates’ Court,” he said.

Archibong added that the judiciary and government structures had consistently aligned with the Paramount Ruler, leaving him with little room to continue contesting.

“I can’t spend the rest of my years, and I don’t know how many years I have left, just fighting over the same thing. It is in the interest of not only Henshaw Town but also the Efik people in general that we embrace peace,” he submitted.

The reconciliation marks a turning point in the traditional leadership dispute that had dragged through courts for years, leading to multiple prosecutions and convictions of council officials.

Community members have expressed hope that the peace accord will pave the way for stability and development in Henshaw Town.