C’River: Community Leaders Cry Out Over Mass Arrest Of Youths

The Clan Head of the Old Netim community in Akamkpa local government area of Cross River State, Ntufam Augustine Orok, has called on the Police to release youths arrested some weeks ago over the alleged murder of one Martina Okey who was killed on allegation of being a witch.

Ntufam Orok who spoke to newsmen on Tuesday in his palace at Akamkpa said the Police had invaded the community a month after the incident and carried any youth in sight, adding that virtually all the youths in the area have been arrested for allegedly participating in the killing of Mrs Martina Okey over witchcraft allegation.

“There are reports on social media that the murder of Mrs Martina Okey was done by the entire youths of the New Netim community which is a wrong conclusion because when the incident happened some of the youths were in their farms, some youths were even in Calabar and other villages far away from here so the claim that all the Old Netim Youths participated in the killing is not true”

Ntufam Orok said the massive arrest of youths in the community has turned the place which was a bustling rural area to desolate land and brought farm work to a halt making life difficult for the people.

“It is the young men who go to the farm to harvest cassava and cocoyam for us but with all of them clamped into detention, there is hardly enough food to eat in the past month”.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Old Netim Community Ntufam Linus Mbey condemned the killing of the woman stating that the act was carried out by recalcitrant youths who are against the development of the community.

“They carried out the act so as to give our community a bad image and unfortunately, the police are not restricting arrests to just the culprits but every youth in the community which is the reason we are crying and calling on the authorities to carry out an investigation and release our youths who are innocent”.

Ntufam Mbey appealed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone Six and the State Commissioner of Police Cross River State Command to release the youths in their custody and go after the real perpetrators of the act who are now at large.

“Most of those who carried out the act have escaped aware of what they did but the police are arresting our youths who are helping to get food for us to eat.

“The release of our youth is imperative because of the hardship the innocent families are passing through. Old Netim which was the hub of business in Akamkpa Local Government Area and known for its peaceful nature is now desolate”

The chiefs promised to cooperate with police to track down the real culprits

“Under our watch, the Old Netim community will continue to partner with the Cross River State government to maintain peace which is the bedrock of development and we pledge our unalloyed loyalty and support to Prince Bassey Otu’s government”. The community leaders declared.