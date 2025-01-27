C’River Community Hails Treatment Of Over 2,000 Sick Person

Share

Residents of Asiga community in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State has commended a nurse, Ojubi Sunday, for organizing a medical outreach in their community.

The outreach was organized after the 42-year-old Industrial Nurse discovered that many people in the community, though peasant farmers, did not have money to pay for hospital bills in government hospitals, even though they were sick.

At the outreach held at the weekend, medical personnel attended to more than 2,000 underprivileged community members who had various health issues.

Beneficiaries of the outreach include 300 women who were screened for cervical cancer, while 600 persons voluntarily presented themselves for counselling and subsequent test for Human Immune Deficiency Virus (HIV) with reactive cases referred for further education and antiretrovirals treatment.

In a public lecture at the outreach titled, “Good Hygiene Practice”, delivered by the organizer, Mr. Ojubi Sunday Eyong, and a Public Health expert, the team admonished the community members to always ensure that hygiene was taken seriously in order to minimize infections and reduce communicable diseases.

