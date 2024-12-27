New Telegraph

December 27, 2024
C’River Commissioner Empowers Over 5, 000 Families

The Cross River State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Oden Ewa, has offered scholarships to students and empowered 5, 000 families in the Yakurr Local Government Area.

His philanthropic gestures started with a visit to the traditional ruler of Ugep, OboI Lopon of Ugep, Bi-Nah and clan heads of Ugep, where Ewa presented financial gifts to the Bi-Nah, clan heads, and village chiefs.

Ewa also announced a scholarship initiative to sponsor 150 students annually for the next five years at the Federal Polytechnic Ugep.

He also pledged to collaborate with the ProChancellor of the polytechnic Florence Ita-Giwa to advocate for increased budgetary allocations and disclosed plans to establish an endowment fund through the Oden Ewa Foundation to support long-term academic and infrastructure advancements.

