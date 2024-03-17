C’River, Cocoa Community Landlords On War Path Over Ejection Plan By Otu

There seems to be a cold war between traditional rulers in Mbube, Etung local government area of Cross River State whose communities play host to Cocoa farmers, and the state government over plans by the current administration to eject farmers from their plots.

The host communities fear that the government of Prince Bassey Edet Otu was putting plans in place for the revocation of licences to farmers whose papers were approved by the immediate past administration of Governor Ben Ayade and plots allotted to them.

According to the chairman, of the Crisis Management Committee of Mbube blocks of Clans Ntufam Odu Ndep Moses who complained to Journalists in Calabar at the weekend, about 1,415 hectares of cocoa farmlands, out of 4,552 hectares were allocated to farmers, leaving about 3,137 hectares unallocated.

He, therefore, appealed to the governor that instead of withdrawing the arrangements made by the former administration, the remaining hectares of farmlands should be used by the government.

“Statistics revealed that 1,415 hectares were allocated out of a total of approximately 4,552 hectares. The government can still make use of the remaining 3,137 hectares to avoid crisis outbreaks within the host communities.

“From what we gathered, it was from the allocation of the 1,414 hectares as a way to execute the court’s consent Judgement by the past administration that up to N30 million was lodged into the state government’s account by the immediate past administration.

“It is on record that the allottees paid required fees into the coffers of Cross River State Government before they were ushered to take possession of the allotted farms,” Moses explained.

He added: “The threat of eviction based on misinformation or ignorance is potentially explosive. There has been more than enough bloodletting in Etung.

“We therefore urge restraint and strongly advise against any measure that may result in violent clashes.”