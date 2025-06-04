C’River: Cocoa Association Trains 400 Youths On Skill Acquisition

Share

No fewer than 400 youths in Ikon, central Senatorial District of Cross River State are undergoing entrepreneurial training on various skills, courtesy of the Cross River state branch of the Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The program, according to state chairman of Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr. Buba Pascal -Kejie, who spoke to Journalists on Wednesday, is meant to empower youths in area in order to take them off the street.

Pascal-Kejie explained that the training would equip the youths with practical skills, make them self-reliant and reduceover dependence on white-collar jobs.

He said: “We have initiated a skill acquisition programme to take over 400 youths out from the streets. If you look along Ikom/Calabar road, you will come by a massive project where we erect a skill acquisition centre with state -of -the art facility.

“We will use the centre to train young people to acquire certain skills in different areas of human endeavors so that they can better themselves at the end of the day.

“We are going to train boys to stop cocoa theft. We will assist them to acquire skills in welding, carpentry, bricklaying among other areas ” he noted.

He added: “We do not want our young men to be on the street to constitute nuisance. An idle mind, they say, is the devil’s workshop. We are passionate about seeing them better themselves and contribute their quota to development of the society.”

CAN chairman who doubles as Chief Executive Officer, Kejies Nig. Ent. Ltd.stressed that the leadership of Cocoa Association will provide starter packs to enable them start up their own businesses.

“This is what we intend to do in order to impact on human capital development,” he maintained.

He also disclosed that the leadership of the association plans to distribute improved variety seedlings to members at no cost in order to boost production of cocoa in the state.

Kejie stated that the association under his watch had reached agreement with exporters where they will assist at least 50 License Buying Agents (LBAs), with contracts that can help the LBAs upgrade themselves to become big time buyers in due course.

“Through our interactions and synergy with the exporters, Tulip company was able to sink bore holes in Balep and Bendeghe Affi communities, Akparabong clan, in Ikom local government area of the state, he said.

