C’River Civil Servants Celebrate Milestone In Service Provision

The civil and public servants in Cross River State on Wednesday took a walk around the streets of Calabar, the state capital, in a carnival mood to celebrate the 2025 Civil and Public Servants’ Day.

After moving around selected areas in Calabar, they finally converged at the U.J. Esuene stadium, where the state governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, addressed them.

With the theme: “Re-engineering the Cross River State civil service for efficient service delivery,” Otu, represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey commended them for their tenacity and hard work, noting that without Civil servants, there wouldn’t be a government to cater for the people.

“You work tirelessly to provide services to the state and her people, and without you, there won’t be civil service. Although the N70,,000 minimum wage is not enough because of paucity of funds, I can assure you of quick implementation of promotions, while phase two of the retirees’ money will be paid soon,” the governor said.

He charged newly employed workers to work hard for the betterment of the state, promising them more training to hone their skills. for efficient service delivery to both the government and the general public

Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pension, Mr.Lawrencia Ita, commended the governor for reinvigorating both the civil and public service, assuring that the present crop of workers was ready to make the state proud, going forward.

On his part, the state head of service, Dr. Innocent Eteng, said Civil servants chose to celebrate the day in order to reflect on the journey so far and to take stock of services done in the past while re-engineering the service to position it in a world that has gone digital.