C’river: Central Senatorial District Youths Pass No Confidence Vote In Williams

Share

Ahead of 2027 elections, all is not looking good for Senator Eteng Williams, the Senator representing central Senatorial District of Cross River, as the youth in the district have passed an overwhelming Vote of No Confidence on him following what they said is, ‘‘poor performance and lack of effective representation.’’

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Mobilisation, Comrade Dan Obo Jnr, who made this known in his welcome address during the stakeholders meeting recently, noted that the gathering was aimed at holding elected leaders accountable and promoting youth involvement in governance.

He disclosed that it was time to challenge underperformance by leadership of the district.

Leading the charge were Comrade Senator Williams Obuli Arikpo, Youth Chairman of Yakurr LGA, who moved the motion for a Vote of No Confidence on Williams. Arikpo accused the Senator of neglecting the developmental needs of the district.

The motion was seconded and adopted by Comrade Odu John, Youth Chairman of Etung LGA, who echoed the sentiment that the Senator has fallen short of the expectations of the people.

Speaking, Comrade Mbeh Sagas Etta, Community Relations Officer (Ikom 1 Constituency) to the Governor, commended the State Governor Senator Bassey Edet Otu for his strides in infrastructure development, including road construction and hospital rehabilitation across the senatorial district.

Following the Vote of No Confidence on Williams, Etta appealed to the governor to allow the people of the district to democratically select a more competent representative ahead of the 2027 elections. He concluded by thanking the APC Chairman for keeping the senatorial seat open for new aspirants.

Other youth leaders from various local government areas in the district also voiced their support for the call, commending the governor’s development agenda and while stressing that “there is no vacancy for Senator Eteng Jones Williams in 2027.”

The event ended with a renewed call for unity among the youths and political participation, with a strong message that leadership must be earned through performance and accountability.

Share