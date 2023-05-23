New Telegraph

May 23, 2023
C’River: Buhari Commissions 1.2km Ikom Bridge

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday Commissioned 1.2km Ikom Bridge constructed by his administration to encourage economic activities in the state.

Commissioning the project, Buhari said it will boost economic activities, adding that recommendation for the construction of the bridge was done by the National Planning Commission (NPC) some years ago.

Buhari, who was represented by Federal the Controller of Works in Cross River, Koya Kehinde stated that the project with the commissioning of the bridge was aimed at facilitating economic activities to reduce the level of poverty in the state.

He explained that the bridge would carry heavy-duty trucks which might traverse through it from any part of the state.

“The bridge will provide short connectivity, and address multi-dimensional poverty instead of complaining. Most of the projects are executed with repatriated funds from overseas,” Buhari stated.

He stressed that stolen and recovered funds are utilized for the good of the people.

