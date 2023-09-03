C’River: Bishop Empowers 100 Widows, Unemployed Youths With Business Capital 

The Bishop of Methodist Cathedral Church, Atamuno circuit, Bishop Otuekong Ukut has handed cash to some widows and youths to enable them to develop entrepreneurial skills in view of the hardship experienced by Nigerians.

Those who benefitted from the empowerment scheme include fifty widows and fifty youths who could use the cash to procure data for their online businesses instead of roaming the streets in search of white-collar jobs that hardly exist.

Speaking on Sunday in Càlabar shortly after releasing the undisclosed amount of cash to the beneficiaries, the cleric stated that the cash would assist them to support their businesses.

“Our major preoccupation is to console the weak and broken-hearted who may have one to provide a shoulder for them to lean on.

“Some of them have been very active in women fellowship activities, but due to one thing or the other.

“Some of them were using crutches, some were widows, some had clocked advanced age. As a church, we can’t abandon them because they had been there for Christ.

“That is why the criteria we used is that they are active in the things of Christ before you become weak. It’s the reason that we must be there too for them”. The Cleric maintained.

Earlier at the church auditorium, where the cleric interacted with the beneficiaries, Otuekong said, “Don’t think that the politicians who you had been banking all hope on and society have abandoned you.

“The church can not abandon you. We are supporting you to stand up, and once you stand up be good to the society”.

When asked if the empowerment was a scheme to challenge the federal government, the cleric said, “We can’t challenge the federal government because we have no oil money. The only thing we have is God.

“What we are doing is synonymous with the biblical message where Jesus told Peter to feed the lamb,” he said.