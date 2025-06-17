C’River Begins Inquiry Into NDDC’s Project Disruption

Share

The Cross River Government has constituted a judicial commission of inquiry to probe the alleged disruption of the inauguration of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) sponsored project in Calabar.

The five-member commission, which has Justice Emilia Ibok as Chairman, was mandated to ascertain the truth from the divergent narratives in the public domain regarding the disruption. It has two weeks to submit its report.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident had sparked off intense faceoff between Sen. Asukwo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River Senatorial District, and the State Government over the ownership of some projects in Calabar metropolis.

The acrimony, however, took a dramatic turn, when some youths, allegedly on the orders of the State Government, disrupted the inauguration of one of the projects slated to be performed by the Minister of Regional Development, Alhaji Abubakar Momoh, last Friday. The fracas that ensued pitched Ekpenyong’s supporters against those of the State Government.

