C’River Assembly Vows To Regulate House Rent

The Cross River State House of Assembly has pledged to introduce legislation that will provide a regulatory framework for property rental and leasing in the state.

The House also recommended that the state government, through the Ministry of Housing should direct and regulate the activities of landlords and housing agents while also taking proactive steps towards reducing the prices of building materials produced within the state.

The House, which had deliberated on a “Matter of Urgent Public Importance” on the unreasonable hike in house rents, sponsored by the Member representing Abi State Constituency, Davies Etta noted with dismay, the high cost of rents in Calabar Metropolis.