C’River Assembly Suspends Vice Chairman Of Ogoja LGA

The Cross River State House of Assembly has suspended the Vice Chairman of Ogoja Local Government Council, Hon. Emmanuel Idi Yakubu, for a period of ninety days.

The suspension followed an impeachment notice forwarded to the House and signed by the Leader of the Ogoja Legislative Council, Dr Elizabeth Mbim, alleging gross misconduct and abandonment of duty.

Invoking Section 14(3) of the Cross River State Local Government Law, the House unanimously resolved that Hon. Yakubu be suspended pending the outcome of an investigation by its Committee on Judiciary, Public Service Matters, Public Petitions and Conflict Resolution.

The motion for the suspension was moved by the Leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Francis Bassey Asuquo (Odukpani), and seconded by the Deputy Leader, Rt. Hon. Davies Etta (Abi).

In their separate contributions, lawmakers stressed the need for strict adherence to the provisions of the Cross River State Local Government Law by councils, emphasising that due process and accountability must be upheld at all levels of governance.

The impeachment notice, unanimously agreed upon by the ten councillors of the Ogoja Legislative Council, was read on the floor of the House by the Clerk of the Assembly, Barr. Catherine Ubi, during plenary.

The notice cited allegations of abandonment of duty for private business, breach of the Oath of Secrecy, disregard for constituted authority, among other infractions, which were said to have affected the smooth running and development of Ogoja Local Government Council.

In a remark, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem said the House would not tolerate actions capable of undermining effective local government administration, adding that the Assembly remains committed to upholding due process and ensuring that elected officials discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the law and the expectations of the people.