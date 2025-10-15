C’River Assembly Sets To Regulate House Rent

The Cross River State House of Assembly has pledged to introduce legislation that will provide a regulatory framework for property rental and leasing in the State.

The House has recommended that the State government, through the Ministry of Housing, should direct and regulate the activities of landlords and housing agents while also taking proactive steps towards reducing the prices of building materials produced within the state.

The House, which had deliberated on a “Matter of Urgent Public Importance” on the unreasonable hike in house rents, sponsored by the Member representing Abi State Constituency, Rt Hon Davies Etta, noted with dismay, the high cost of rents in Calabar Metropolis.

Presenting the matter during plenary on Tuesday, Hon Ett, who serves as the Deputy Leader of the 10th Assembly, stated that, “Cross Riverians have been wailing and crying for help regarding the unprovoked, unreasonable increments in the price of rents”.

Continuing, Etta lamented that, “A single self-contained room on Marian Road now goes for #1.5 million per year. In Calabar South, a one-bedroom apartment costs between #800,000 and #1 million. In Parliamentary Extension, State Housing and CICC areas, tenants are being asked to pay #2 million or more for a one-bedroom or two-bedroom flat.

“This unregulated rental inflation is not only heartless, it is economically destabilising and socially dangerous. It breeds homelessness, desperation and urban inequality, contradicting the principle of fairness and exposing the urgent need for legislative intervention”. Etta stated.

He observed that, even in places like Akpabuyo, rents are too expensive for the average citizen and called on his colleagues to look into the matter.

Contributing to the debate, the Member representing Calabar Municipality, Hon Stanley Nsemo, emphasised the need to regulate rents as well as the activities of housing agents in Calabar Metropolis, adding that the situation requires urgent government intervention.

Other Lawmakers, in their unanimous support of the matter, noted that housing is not a luxury but a basic human right and that the 10th Assembly, which is totally people-oriented, will strive to balance the rights of landlords with the dignity of tenants.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem, while restating the 10th Assembly’s commitment to making laws that will make life easier for the citizens, commended the Sponsor and Members for their concern towards the well-being of the citizens.

He reiterated that the incessant increase in house rent is putting untold hardship on Cross Riverians and hinted that the House will soon commence the legislative procedures for a law to regulate house rents across the State.