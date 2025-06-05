C’River Assembly Recommends Ban On Styrofoam

Share

In a bid to safeguard public health and promote environmentally friendly practices, the Cross River State House of Assembly has proposed a ban on the use of Styrofoam and foil paper for food packaging in the state.

The lawmakers, expressing concerns over the health risks associated with using these materials—especially when exposed to high temperatures—called on the state government to direct the Environmental Task Force Agency to enforce the proposed ban.

The House adopted the motion sponsored by the member representing Yala II State Constituency, Ogiji Martins Achadu, during plenary.

In his motion, Achadu noted that Styrofoam—a lightweight plastic commonly used for disposable food containers—is made from polystyrene, a petroleum-based product known to be hazardous to health.

“When exposed to heat or used for food packaging, Styrofoam releases styrene, a toxic chemical that can leach into food. Long-term exposure to styrene has been linked to neurological issues, respiratory problems, and hormonal disruption,” he stated.

Achadu also emphasized that Styrofoam is non-biodegradable, contributes significantly to pollution, and poses serious threats to both land and marine ecosystems.

“The lives of Cross Riverians are the number one priority of His Excellency, Bassey Edet Otu. That is why we must curb anything that negatively impacts the health and environment of the citizens,” he added.

Supporting the motion, lawmakers raised alarms over the potential dangers of heating food in foil paper, alongside growing concerns over non-degradable waste.

They noted that states like Lagos have already implemented similar bans and urged the Cross River State Government to follow suit without delay.

Speaker of the House, Elvert Ayambem, commended the sponsor of the motion and other members for their commitment to improving the well-being of residents through people-oriented legislation.

