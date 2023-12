Cross River State House of Assembly on Thursday passed Governor Bassey Edet Otu’s budget of N250 billion into law for 2024.

Capital expenditure is N154,000,000,000 (One Hundred and Fifty-four billion naira,); and recurrent expenditure is N96,000,000,000 (ninety-six billion naira ).

Out of this, Education gets 47,313,792,640.78 Billion which is 15% of the total budget Size.