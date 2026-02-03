C’River Assembly Moves To End Open Defecation

The Cross River State House of Assembly has set in motion to end open defecation in the state by embarking on a public hearing on February 3.

This is a renewed effort after the Open Defecation (Prohibition) Bill of 2025 was presented on the floor last year.

The Tuesday, February 3, hearing is a renewed legislative action to curb public health and environmental issues.

New Telegraph gathered that the hearing is being organised by the House Committee on Water Resources and Sanitation and takes place on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 2:00 pm at the Mini Auditorium, Assembly Complex in Calabar.

The proposed bill, if passed into law, is intended to stop the practice of open defecation across all local government areas in the state and set the stage for the use of facilities that will enhance good sanitation and hygiene.

A member of the Assembly who preferred not to be mentioned said: “Open defecation remains a major source of water contamination and disease transmission, contributing to outbreaks of cholera, typhoid, diarrhoea, and other sanitation-related illnesses.

Public health experts warn that human waste deposited in open spaces is easily washed into rivers, streams, and wells, especially during the rainy season, placing entire communities at risk.”

He argued that the legislation will support ongoing sanitation programs, reduce preventable diseases, and improve environmental safety.

He continued: “The law is expected to lower healthcare costs, protect vulnerable populations, particularly children and enhance public dignity and safety. The bill will also align with broader national and global sanitation goals aimed at eliminating open defecation.”

The public hearing is open to stakeholders, civil society groups, traditional institutions, and residents, offering a platform for input before the bill proceeds through the legislative process.

The Assembly said the initiative reflects its commitment to a people-centred approach to governance, emphasising public health, environmental protection, and sustainable development.