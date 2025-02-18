C’River Assembly Condemn Calls To Remove Bakassi From State

Share

The Cross River State House of Assembly has expressed shock and disbelief over the recent calls by some individuals to remove Bakassi from the state.

In response to the call, the Assembly has decided to petition President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the situation, addressing a group known as the “Indigenous Displaced People of Bakassi Communities.”

The petition, which has also been copied to the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Senator representing Cross River’s Southern Senatorial District, has drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers.

They condemned the group for bypassing state authorities and failing to engage with Governor Bassey Otu directly on the matter.

Eyo Bassey, the representative for Bakassi State Constituency, raised the issue in plenary, clarifying that he was not consulted before the petition was submitted.

He emphasized his commitment to addressing the concerns of the Bakassi people through constructive engagement rather than political agitation.

Co-sponsors of the motion denounced the petition for disregarding established protocols, calling it an unfortunate move that undermines proper channels of communication.

Other legislators also noted ongoing developmental projects spearheaded by Governor Otu in their constituencies and urged the people of Bakassi to collaborate with the government rather than be swayed by political manipulation.

The legislators stressed that Governor Otu’s People First Agenda is inclusive and beneficial to all parts of the state, including Bakassi.

They pointed to key initiatives, such as the Bakassi Deep Seaport project, as proof of the administration’s commitment to Bakassi’s growth and development.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, condemned the petition as “a complete misnomer and facade,” cautioning that attempts to politicize sensitive issues would not derail the state’s ongoing progress.

“Cross River State is our common heritage. No one local government is more Cross River than the other.

“No atom of self-interest will derail the progress the state is witnessing. Cross River State is on the right track,” Ayambem declared.

The Assembly resolved to summon those behind the petition to provide a public explanation and called on Bakassi stakeholders to embrace dialogue and cooperation.

The Lawmakers urged the people of Bakassi to remain calm and trust the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns.

