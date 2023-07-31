C’River Assembly Commences Screening Of Commissioner Designates

Cross River State House of Assembly has commenced the screening of commissioner designates for their subsequent appointment into the State Executive Council.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Elvert Ayambem, in his address, at the Assembly’s Auditorium on Monday, urged the commissioner designates to meticulously follow the screening process and undergo rigorous scrutiny during their screening process, while emphasizing the importance of adherence to the House’s laid down regulations.

According to Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Mathew Okache in a statement released on Monday, the Speaker said the Assembly had set the bar for the screening process, ensuring that none of the commissioners designate would be left unscrutinized. Ayambem made it clear that the Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary/Petition and Conflict Resolution, Rt. Hon. Dr Davies Etta would lead the examination of each nominee.

The Speaker clarified that the intention of the screening process was not to withdraw any nominee but to fulfill the mandate set forth by the executive governor of the state, Sen. Prince Bassey Edet Otu, who had sought a thorough vetting and scrutiny of the commissioner designates.

The criteria for the commissioner designates to be deemed suitable for their respective positions were laid out clearly, he said.

The screening process, according to the Speaker, is crucial in ensuring that the governor’s vision for the state is supported by a crop of capable and effective commissioners. With the involvement of the committee on Judiciary/Petition and Conflict Resolution, the House of Assembly aims to ensure that the nominees possess the requisite qualification, qualities, and competence to serve the people of Cross River State effectively.