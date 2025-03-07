C’River Approves State-Owned Electricity Policy

Share

An emergency meeting of the State Executive Council of Cross River State held yesterday, has approved a presentation from the Governor for a state-owned electricity policy document.

The Cross River State Electricity Policy provides a comprehensive roadmap to overhaul the state energy framework by introducing a competitive market model underpinned by robust institutional structures.

The Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, who was represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey who presiding over the Executive Council meeting, also directed the State Attorney General, Mr. Ededem Ani, Esq., to make the presentation of the policy document on his behalf.

He disclosed that the electricity policy seeks to transform Cross River State’s power sector by establishing three key entities, namely: the Cross River State Electricity Regulatory Commission (CRSERC) for independent regulatory oversight; the Cross River State Electrification Agency (CRSEA) to extend reliable power to underserved communities; and the Cross River State Independent System Operator (CRSISO) to streamline system operations.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

