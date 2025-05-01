C’River: Appeal Court Jails Professor Who Rigged Election For Akpabio

Share

A Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar, Cross River State yesterday handed a three year jail sentence to Prof. Peter Ogban of the University of Calabar, for rigging an election in 2019 for the current Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Before his current ordeal, Ogban was a Professor of Soil science, at the University of Calabar, reason he was made a Returning Officer for North West District of Akwa Ibom State in the 2019 general election, but which he pandered to Akpabio.

It would be recalled that an Uyo High Court had earlier sentenced him to three years in prison but he appealed the verdict and took it to an Appeal Court which has now affirmed the lower court’s decision.

However, before he was sentenced, Ogban pleaded for leniency from the lead judge Justice, Augustine Odokwo, but the Judge, who described the case as “novel” , said there was nothing he could do except that the law “must take its course.

