C’River APC Sacks State Chairman, Alphonsus Eba

After months of internal tension and power struggles, stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State have finally removed their chairman, Barr. Alphonsus Eba.

In his place, they have elected Ntufam Ekun Ekok Ojogu as acting chairman. Addressing party stakeholders on Thursday, Ojogu pledged to unify the party and clear all outstanding entitlements “as soon as possible.”

The stakeholders present included chapter chairmen from the 18 local government areas, ward chairmen, polling unit coordinators and other party leaders.

Ojogu assured members of an open-door leadership style.

“I believe in accessibility. My door is always open, and my lines are always on. Whether by phone, WhatsApp, or personal meeting, you can reach me at all times,” he said.

He commended party members for standing firm during the leadership transition.

“Your solidarity, loyalty, and unflinching support have not gone unnoticed. The unity we display today reflects our love for the party and for Cross River State.”

Ojogu recalled that Eba was impeached on 26 November 2025 following a vote of no confidence, which paved the way for the current transition. He thanked the 18 LGA chairmen for keeping the party vibrant at the grassroots.

He urged all members to put past grievances aside.

“Brothers and sisters, it is time to sheath our swords. Any differences or misunderstandings must be buried. All entitlements and dues owed will be settled in the shortest possible time.”

Eba’s removal marks the end of a long-drawn battle for survival. Efforts to impeach him began last year but were repeatedly stalled by the governor’s intervention.

His final ouster followed a major protest last month, when all 18 LGA chairmen, along with several ward chairmen blocked the party secretariat along Murtala Mohammed Highway, demanding his removal.