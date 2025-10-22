C’River APC Protests Neglect At National Level

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State Alphonsus Eba has complained about the alleged neglect of the state by President Bola Tinubu in his appointments.

Speaking at the public hearing of the APC South South Constitutional Amendment meeting in Calabar on Monday, Eba described Timubu as a leader who has done little or nothing to the state.

He said: “I want to appeal to Mr. President to please give us some consideration. “Our governor is a beast of burden. He can be called for national duty but our state does not have what reflects at the national level. “For instance, Cross River State is not represented at the national level by virtue of appointment.

“We do not have any director-general or any one occupying any position of responsibility in this government.” The event, convened under the auspices of the APC Constitution Review Committee chaired by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, drew participants from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, and Rivers.