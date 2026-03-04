C’River APC Elects Ex-House Of Assembly Member As Party Chairman

The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected a former member of the House of Representatives, Chris Etta, as its chairman.

The decision was reached on Tuesday during the party’s state congress, signaling a new chapter for the APC in the southern state.

Etta, who previously represented the Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, emerged victorious at the congress held at the U.J. Esuene International Stadium in Calabar.

The event drew thousands of party members from across the state’s 18 local government areas, underscoring the significance of the internal election.