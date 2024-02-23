C’River: APC Chairman In Trouble As Stakeholders Demand His Resignation

The Cross River State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Alphonsus Eba has been asked to resign following an alleged high-handedness of party members.

Although some party chieftains in the state have issued a suspension letter to the chairman, Alphonsus Eba has insisted that he has done nothing wrong and that those calling for his head were “unpatriotic.”

A suspension letter sent to the National Chairman of APC and signed by Chief Mark Nomba Ayo as Chairman and Chief Mathias Ake, Secretary, alleged that since assumption of office, Barrister Eba has conducted himself as a sole administrator and acted in a high-handed and antagonistic manner to other Party members.

The letter reads in part: “We, the undersigned bonafide members and on behalf of Cross River State APC Stakeholders and acting for the overall interest, success and wellbeing of our great party and the majority of our membership across the state have decided, agreed and undertaken to suspend Alphonsus Eba as State Chairman of our party and call for his resignation with immediate effect”.

According to the letter sighted by our Correspondent, the list of offences committed by the state chairman includes: violating some sections of the constitution of the party which, according to them, are violating Article 12.10 (State Caucus formation); Article 12: 12 (Senatorial District Caucus formation); Article 12: 15 (Local Government Caucus formation): and Article 14: 1 (Power of State Chairman).

The letter added that; “Barrister Alphonsus Eba since assumption of office has refused, omitted, neglected and failed to constitute the above organs of the party in clear violations of our Party Constitution”.

The Stakeholders stated in the suspension letter that Eba conducted himself in a high-handed manner, and saw other party members and executives as his employees took decisions without minding the feelings of others and carried on as a “Man Alone”.

The Stakeholders asserted further that these Constitutional violations and high high-handed attitude of the Chairman had portrayed the Party in a bad light leading to poor performance during elections, particularly in the Chairman’s Senatorial district and local government which made it imperative to place him on immediate suspension.

“Barrister Alphonsus Eba has operated more like a sole administrator and acted solely on his whims and caprices without subjecting his plans to informed advice. He exhibits dictatorial tendencies and talks down on senior and notable Party members who hold contrary but veritable opinions on issues”.

They concluded by saying the APC Chairman lacks the required temperament and disposition to lead the Party reasons he was suspended.

In place of Barrister Eba, the Stakeholders named Mr James Alicha as the Acting Chairman and called on Eba to stay away from the Party’s Secretariat forthwith.

However, Eba has consistently denied all the allegations, explaining that he led the party to victory in the last election and that his Traducers were angry because of some radical changes he made in the party.