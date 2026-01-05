C’River: APC Celebrates Otu’s Aide On Birthday

The Executive Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Cross River State, has congratulated the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Bassey Otu on Infrastructure (Northern Senatorial district), Dr Matthias Ake, as he celebrates his birthday.

In a release issued by the Caretaker Committee’s Publicity Secretary, Hon. Emmanuel Edem Inyang, the State Chairman, Ntufam Ekum Ekok Ojogu, said the entire members of the Executive Caretaker Committee were celebrating Ake because of the equality of leadership he has brought to this administration in the area of his assignment.

The press release reads in part: “Today, we celebrate not only the anniversary of your birth but also a life defined by uncommon dedication, integrity, and selfless service to the people.

“Your contributions as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Infrastructure, North, Chairman of the SSAs Forum, and Press Secretary of the APC Unified Support Groups Leadership Forum (APCUSGLF). Chairman /CEO FELIMAT ENERGY LTD, as well as the Ukong Ikwen 1 of Obudu ( Peacemaker) continue to reflect your deep commitment to purposeful leadership, good governance, and grassroots development.

“Your leadership style marked by humility, strategic insight, and tireless advocacy has earned you respect across political and professional lines.

“You are a dependable pillar of support to the Governor and a source of inspiration to many within and beyond the party structure.

“As you mark this special day, we pray that the Almighty God grants you good health, renewed strength, wisdom, and many more fruitful years in service to humanity.”