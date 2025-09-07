C’River Agency To Train 500 Youths In Technology, Vocational Skills

In a bid to tackle unemployment and improve livelihood opportunities, the Cross River State Government has unveiled plans to train at least 500 youths in digital technology and other artisanal skills.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Cross River State Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency (CRSMEDA), is designed to empower young people across both urban and rural areas to become, in the words of its Director General, Mr. Great Ogban, “the architects of their own economic destinies.”

According to Ogban, the programme—titled “People First Youth Local Entrepreneurship and Acceleration Programme (YOU-LEAP)”—will equip participants with relevant skills to thrive in the fast-evolving technological and entrepreneurial landscape.

“This is more than a programme; it’s a strategic initiative to build a sustainable future for our state by investing in its most valuable asset—our youth,” Ogban said during a test run of the fashion and styling segment.

The pilot phase of YOU-LEAP will focus on five key areas, including fashion and styling, welding and fabrication, tiling, information and communication technology, and video editing.

Ogban disclosed that the official launch of the programme will follow the completion of the current test run, which is being conducted in collaboration with a local partner, Strings and Clad.