C’River Adds Food Festival To Valentine’s Activities

The Cross River State Tourism Bureau has said it was partnering with the private sector to organize a food festival which will take place between February 13 and 16.

Addressing a press conference in Calabar on Monday, the Managing Director of Cross River State Tourism Bureau, Mr Ojoi Ekpenyong said the food festival, tagged: “Culturama” will create additional value for Valentine’s fun seekers “as all the cuisines in the eighteen local government areas of the state would be on display.

The project, which he disclosed is a Public Private Partnership (PPP), will display all known cuisines of the Efiks, known nationally and internationally for some of the best cuisines in Africa.

Ojoi insisted that the partnership, apart from the food fair, would also involve biking and other attractions which would give fun-seeking tourists a variety of choices.

On his part, the Director of the project, Harmony Ikwoh explained that with the partnership, “in which the state government has given us Marine Resort as a venue,” we will deliver on our mandate.

