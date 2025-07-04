C’River: Abia Community Joins Protest Against Privatization Of Cocoa Estate

Barely two days after farmers in Etomi community in Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State protested against planned Privatization of Government Cocoa Estate, Abia community has also joined Etomi community in protesting against the Privatization policy.

The protesters who carried placards with different inscriptions such as “Our estate isn’t for sale, “Give us our land back if your ars tired of running the cocoa plantations”, expressed their opposition to the government ‘s plan.

The protesters highlighted several concerns, including the lack of access roads, poor learning environments, and limited youth employment opportunities. They emphasized that privatization is not an acceptable solution and demands that the government reconsider its decision.

This protest follows a similar demonstration by the Etomi community, which also rejected the planned privatization of the cocoa estate. The Abia community’s protest further underscores the growing opposition to the government’s plan.

The community claims that the government planted cocoa on their donated land, and they were promised engagement opportunities for youths and women in managerial positions.

“The government has failed to pay the community’s royalty, further aggravating the situation.They claimed that lacked of basic amenities had been an issue unresolved by the state government, calling on the state government to have a re-think and deal with infrastructure problems faced by Abia community.

They said that the community lacks access roads, electricity, good learning environments, and employment opportunities.

They feared that if the government privatizes the cocoa farms which used to provide employment opportunities for youths, that opportunity would be lost.

An opinion leader, Elder Patrick Ndifon who led the protest, emphasized that privatization is not part of the agreement. He urged the government to withdraw its statement.

He stressed that unknown to them that the state government had a different plan from what they thought stressing that they are at a moment aggrieved because of inability of the government to pay the community ‘s royalty.

“Privatization is not an item of the provision in the agreement. It was never part of the agreement.

“Our fear is that we don’t have land. We have exhausted all of our farm lands. We are believing that in 34 years , government shall have exhausted all the years given to them.

“Our message to government is that he should withdraw the statement attempting to privatize estate “We are seriously in opposition to that decision”. Ndifon stated.

Mrs. Beatrice Tawo who is the community Women leaders urged the government to quit the farms if it’s tired of managing the estates.

Youth leader of the community, comrade Lawrence Ntui, decried the absence of basic amenities and called on the government to provide access roads, electricity, and good learning environments instead of attempting to deprive them of their cocoa farms.