C’River 2027: Otu Deserves Second Term – Aides

Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State has been described as a governor who is humane, responsible and a crowd mixer.

Forum of Special Assistants to the governor made this known as they celebrate the governor’s two years in office on Wednesday, noting that he has provided a structure for others to build on.

While addressing guests who attended the appreciation gathering to mark Prince Bassey Otu’s second year in office, the forum claimed that no other governor has achieved what the current leadership in the state has done, explaining that the revival and restructuring of many abandoned projects and giving young people leadership in this administration remains a critical component of democracy.

Chairman of the Forum of Special Advisers in the state, Comrade Andrea Ekeng Inyang who spoke on behalf of his colleagues said: “You are a servant-leader committed to securing a future for the people.That is why you have not launched grandiose projects for the sake of glamour, instead, you are completing critical projects from past administrations, eliminating waste, and ensuring they finally deliver value.”

He added: “Under your humble yet visionary leadership, security was not only strengthened, it was redefined. Through Operation Okwok, a more humane, community-based approach that restored trust and calm to our streets. Infrastructure was not just imagined, it was pragmatically pursued.”

Recapping the various achievements of boss, Ekeng that, “The Adiabó-Eseku road, now undergoing massive rehabilitation, is a strategic corridor that will provide an alternative gateway into the state and boost economic activity in our capital.”

He noted that the Parliamentary Extension, once a forgotten promise, is now undergoing full-scale rehabilitation to restore urban mobility in Calabar.

“The long-awaited Nsan–Oban Road, which for decades divided Akamkpa Constituency 1 and 2, is now a reality, forging unity and opening up new frontiers of commerce and connection,” he said.

