Criticizing Davido Won’t Fix Nigeria – Ruggedman

Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, better known as Ruggedman, has slammed those criticising afrobeat singer, Davido over his comment on the Nigerian economy.

New Telegraph reports that Davido’s recent statement on Nigeria’s economy has faced backlash with many netizens and political leaders demanding him to retract his statement.

Recall that the 30BG singer had warned Nigerians who are citizens of America against contemplating relocation to Africa, especially Nigeria, saying the country’s economy is in a “shamble”.

Reacting, Ruggedman said Davido’s comment was on point.

Reacting to the criticism that greeted Davido’s comment in a tweet via his X page, Ruggedman urged the government to fix the economy so that no one would make similar comments in the future.

According to the singer, criticising Davido isn’t fixing the country, stressing that the hardship is unbearable.

Ruggedman wrote, “Ok Davido has said what he said, moving forward the government should fix Nigeria so nobody will say such again. All this barking all over the place is not fixing the nation.

The hardship is too much.”

