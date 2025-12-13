Criticism, Abuses Don’t Bother Me – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, said he does not bother about the barrage of abuses and criticism he receives on a daily basis over his decision to support President Bola Tinubu against the wishes of his People’s Democratic Party ( PDP).

He also noted that his resolve to remain committed to delivering good governance with every opportunity he has in public service is not in tandem with his traducers’ expectations, but would remain unshakeable.

Wike, who disclosed this in Abuja at a special event organised to mark his 58th birthday anniversary, stated that what bothers him is how to be guided by political principles he subscribes to.

He reiterated that his decision to support Tinubu to become President was based on his belief that the benefits of Rivers people and Nigerians at large.

While appreciating his immediate and political families for the birthday bash and standing solidly behind him, he also acknowledged that God has used the events of his life to shape the destinies of many.

He said he “ remains fulfilled working with his people and pledging to continue collaborating closely with them in the interest of the people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large”.

Prominent among political associates and friends who graced the occasion were National Assembly lawmakers from Rivers State, both serving and former members. Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, chairmen of local government areas.

Among the speakers who extolled the virtues of the Minister, describing him as an achiever and astute politician whose impacts are visible across the country, are Rivers State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor.

He described the FCT Minister as the “naked wire” of Rivers politics. Akawor, who is the ex-Director-General of Nyesom Wike’s 2015 governorship campaign, said Wike’s feat had shown that President Bola Tinubu picked the right product from the PDP to work with.

Also, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, who led 27 members of the House of Assembly to Wike’s residence, thanked the Minister for being a leader with a strong shoulder for everyone to lean on. He promised the continued loyalty and support of the Assembly members to him, saying, “Wherever our leader (Wike) goes, we will follow him; whoever he is supporting, we will also support.”

Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government and River State Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Allwell Ihunda, who spoke on behalf of Local Government Chairmen, extolled Wike’s virtues, describing him as a consistent and compassionate leader.

Others who spoke were Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Mohammed Abdulrahman, PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, PDP National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Dan Orbih, his All Progressives Congress counterpart, Hon Victor Giadom, former Governor of Abia State, Dr Okieze Ikpiazu, Senator (Prof) Sandy Onor, Senator Magnus Abe, Senator George Sekibo, Senator Bari Mpigi, and others.