Critical Review Of Nisola Jegede’s ‘Photosynthesis After Goodbye’

Nisola Jegede’s ‘Photosynthesis After Goodbye’, a poem that resists immediacy, asks the reader to arrive slowly, to shed the language of sentimentality in favour of something more primal, more patient.

A sonnet by form, but by temperament, ‘Photosynthesis After Goodbye’ is an elegiac meditation disguised in green. This poem is not about love as possession or crescendo; it is about what happens after the crescendo, when love decomposes into the earth and begins the quiet work of becoming light again.

The alternate title, ‘Photosynthesis After Goodbye’, sharpens the poem’s central metaphor: that love, even in absence, performs a slow and radical alchemy. The goodbye is not merely an emotional rupture—it is a climactic shift, a reorientation of how the self processes light, warmth, growth.

Jegede subtly maps this transformation through ecological language, but she does not romanticise it. Instead, she insists on love’s molecular afterlife, how it survives as memory in the photosynthetic process of the soul. Light is filtered, broken down, absorbed. And this takes time.

The poem’s most provocative move is its deflation of the rebirth trope: “Don’t call this rebirth. It’s less than that.”

This line is the ideological fulcrum of the sonnet. It defies the mythic arc that governs much of romantic poetry—death, catharsis, renewal—and instead offers us a more honest, granular vision of endurance.

The poem’s speaker emerged altered. No phoenix rises here; instead, moss creeps, light shifts, breath staggers forward. This resistance to transformation-as-triumph is part of what makes the poem radical. It offers a counter-narrative to resilience: that surviving loss is not always poetic, but procedural. Love doesn’t end with fire—it ends in photosynthesis.

Stylistically, Jegede achieves a delicate choreography between restraint and lyricism. Her diction is compressed yet atmospheric, laden with silences that speak louder than the line.

She trusts the reader to sit in liminality. There is no cloying music here, nor ornamental grief. Instead, each line arrives like breath through cracked soil: necessary, laboured, alive.

Still, the poem invites critique for its provocations. One could argue that it risks emotional opacity, that its metaphors, while haunting, hover at the edge of abstraction.

For some readers, the refusal to name the beloved, to offer narrative clarity, may feel evasive. But this, too, is intentional. Jegede wants us to feel the absence, not just read about it.

The vagueness is architectural—she builds space around what isn’t said, letting silence become part of the utterance.

In a literary landscape overrun with confessional maximalism and redemptive crescendos, Photosynthesis After Goodbye marks a defiant, almost ascetic path. Jegede did a soulful extrapolation of a searing story steeped in the tinkering of soil anecdotes. From there, she asks us to grow whatever truth we can.

Ultimately, ‘Photosynthesis After Goodbye’ is a poem that teaches us how to feel in the language of roots. It offers a language for the quiet ways love survives us—not as memory, but as atmosphere.

Nisola Jegede has written a sonnet that with bursts chlorophyll and ghost light, and in doing so, has reminded us that even loss has a green underside.