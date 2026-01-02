Critical Infrastructure Projects Will Continue In 2026, Says Diri

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri yesterday assured that his administration would forge ahead with its critical infrastructure programme across the state in 2026. Diri, who stated this yesterday in his New Year statewide radio and television broadcast, highlighted some key road projects already captured in the 2026 budget.

The projects include phase one of both the Nembe–Brass road and the Ekeremor–Agge road, which terminates at Toru‑Ndoro with a spur to Peretorugbene as well as the Akaba–Ogu–Okodi and Oporoma–Ondewari roads. Others are the Angiama–Eniwari–Fonibiri, Toru‑Ebeni–Akeddei–Bolou‑Orua–Toru‑Orua road and the Agbere‑Abuetor‑Osekwenike‑Asamabiri‑Elemebiri road, describing each of these projects as vital arteries for connectivity and progress of the state. According to the Bayelsa Governor, with the faithful execution of the 2026 budget christened “Assured Prosperity 2”, the government would ensure execution of these projects.

Reflecting on the outgone year, Governor Diri said his administration had envisioned 2025 as a “Year of Unexampled Miracles,” stating that it made significant strides by breaking new grounds on landmark projects. He listed such signature projects to include the nine‑storey state secretariat complex, the 30,000‑seat stadium as well as the Faculty of Environmental Sciences Building and the Convocation Auditorium both at the Niger Delta University.