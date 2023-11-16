Critical Illness: Coronation Assurance Charts Way To Cheaper Medicare

As Nigerians from all walks of life battle to sustain a good health, Coronation Life Assurance Limited has identified benefits and importance of ‘Critical Illness Insurance’ to enable policyholders gain access to cheap healthcare facilities. Speaking at the underwriting firm’s webinar themed: “Safeguarding your Health: The Importance of Critical Illness Insurance,” experts emphasised the need for people to safeguard their health and that of their loved ones by subscribing to the insurance model.

Some of the benefits of the product, according to them, include peace of mind, self-reliance, flexible payment arrangement and financial protection, among others. While defining critical illness insurance, the Assistant Director, Underwriting and Marketing (Life Operations) at Coronation Life Assurance, Abdul-Rasheed Akolade, said critical illness insurance was a vital part of an organised arrangement any adult or individual may use in safeguarding his or her health.

He described critical illness insurance as an insurance product that makes provision for the payment of a certain sum (known as the Sum Assured) in a lump sum if the insured person is diagnosed with any of the specified critical illnesses as stated in the policy. Enumerating the benefit of critical illness insurance, Mr. Akolade said that it provided a lump sum payment for the insured person if he or she is diagnosed with any of the critical illness conditions covered in the insurance policy.

He listed the critical illness to include, among others, cancer; stroke; heart attack; and coronary, adding that the benefit payable is chosen by the insured person (otherwise referred to as the enrollee). For ease of administration, he said the benefit payable by the life office may have a minimum and maximum limit, say between N250,000 and N10,000,000.

“Critical illness insurance offers adequate financial protection for the insured person. It gives perfect peace of mind to the insured person. “There is no need to depend on the employer and/or one’s children for funds once critical illness was already in place before being diagnosed for the critical illness conditions. There is complete flexibility in terms of the benefits and premium payment frequency,” he added.

Also speaking, the Head, Partnership, Coronation Life Assurance Limited, Kehinde Grillo, said the firm had a different range of insurance covers for critical illness with premium as low N10,000 per annum with a sum assured of N10 mil- lion or from a minimum of N500,000.00 to maximum of N20 million cover.

He emphasised the need for people to know how critical it is for them to take care of their health through proper planning and called on them to take advantage of the product in their best interest. In his contribution to the webinar, a financial advisor, Adekanla Desalu (Deza the Great), emphasised the need for more awareness of health insurance.

According to him, “Many people do not understand how critical they need to take their health; how critical they need to plan for their health or for the health of their family members or relatives.