Cristiano Ronaldo Ventures Into Film Industry

Al Nassr player and Portuguese professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his plan to venture into the film industry, as he launches his new independent film studio named UR•MARV.

This development comes through a collaboration with renowned British Movie Director, Matthew Vaughn, known for his work on Kingsman and Kick-Ass.

New Telegraph gathered that the studio is set to focus on producing high-octane action films, with two projects already in production and a third one planned for the near future.

Ronaldo, expressed his enthusiasm for the new found profession despite having built a remarkable business empire beyond football.

Ronaldo said: “This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business.”

Vaughn, famous for his fast-paced, visually captivating films, echoed Ronaldo’s excitement, calling the football star “a real-life superhero” and expressing his eagerness to create inspiring movies together.

Vaughn said: “Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him, he’s a real-life superhero.”

While the financial details of their 50-50 joint venture remain undisclosed, the timing of the launch is notable.

With the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+ supporting independent filmmakers, UR•MARV is poised to tap into a growing market that seeks fresh, engaging content.

Beyond his football career, Ronaldo has been steadily expanding his business interests.

He has stakes in a hotel chain, a porcelain manufacturer, and a media company in Portugal, along with recent investments in a tennis and padel club in Lisbon.

