Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire After 2026 World Cup

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will mark his final appearance at the tournament.

Speaking with CNN’s Becky Anderson during the Tourism Summit in Riyadh on Tuesday, Rolando said the forthcoming edition will mark the end of his World Cup journey.

“I’ll be 41 by then, and that will be the right moment for me to step away from the big competition,” Ronaldo said, reflecting on a career that has spanned more than two decades.

When asked about his eventual retirement from football altogether, the sport’s all-time leading international goalscorer hinted that the end is approaching.

“I’m enjoying every moment, but when I say soon, I mean it. I’ve given everything to this game,” he stated.

READ ALSO:

Ronaldo, who holds numerous records at both club and national-team level, added that he intends to savour what remains of his career.

“I’ve been in football for 25 years. I’ve achieved so much, and I’m proud of what I’ve done. Now it’s about living in the moment.”

The Portuguese captain has scored 143 international goals and remains the only male player to find the net in five different World Cup tournaments.

The next World Cup—expanded to 48 teams for the first time—will begin on June 11, 2026, across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The tournament draw is set for December 5 at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo reportedly became the first footballer to reach billionaire status, following a lucrative deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

He also spoke about his son, Cristiano Jr., who is currently playing at the youth level in Portugal. Ronaldo said he hopes the teenager surpasses his achievements on the pitch.

“Human nature makes us competitive, but I genuinely wish for my children to be better than me,” he said. “If that happens, I won’t feel a hint of jealousy.”

For Ronaldo, the priority is his son’s happiness. “As his father, I just want to guide him—whatever path he chooses,” he added.