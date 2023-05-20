A German businessman, Marcus Schon has made a remarkable offer to fund a move to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich.

According to a Bavarian newspaper Abendzeitung, the businessman laid down the extraordinary offer in an email to Bayern CEO, Oliver Kahn.

“It’s conceivable that we could commit ourselves to the transfer fee or paying the salary excess over a basic amount if our company is clearly identified as the facilitator of the deal.”

The alleged communication went on to request a percentage of shirt sales should the transfer be a permanent one.

The proposal seems unlikely with the German giants yet to respond but unlikely to commit to paying the wages of the Portuguese.

Ronaldo, for his part, would have to take a huge cut on his reported £177 million ($220m) a year salary to return to Europe, which is also highly unlikely at the moment.