New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo To…

Cristiano Ronaldo To Bayern

A German businessman, Marcus Schon has made a remarkable offer to fund a move to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich.

According to a Bavarian newspaper Abendzeitung, the businessman laid down the extraordinary offer in an email to Bayern CEO, Oliver Kahn.

“It’s conceivable that we could commit ourselves to the transfer fee or paying the salary excess over a basic amount if our company is clearly identified as the facilitator of the deal.”

The alleged communication went on to request a percentage of shirt sales should the transfer be a permanent one.

The proposal seems unlikely with the German giants yet to respond but unlikely to commit to paying the wages of the Portuguese.

Ronaldo, for his part, would have to take a huge cut on his reported £177 million ($220m) a year salary to return to Europe, which is also highly unlikely at the moment.

Tags:

Read Previous

Barcelona Begins Clear Out Sales
Read Next

Rita Edochie Reacts To Yul, May Edochie’s Divorce Claims

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023