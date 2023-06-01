Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric and other established football stars have all been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia as Cristiano Ronaldo said they are “very welcome” to join him.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has completed his first season with Al Nassr after joining in December.

He is contracted till 2025 and he added “will continue here” next season.

“If they are coming, big players and big names, young players, ‘old players’, they are very welcome because if that happens, the league will improve a little bit,” Ronaldo said in an interview with the SPL.

“The league is very good but I think we have many opportunities to still grow. The league is competitive. We have very good teams, very good Arab players.

“But they need to improve a little bit more the infrastructure. Even the referees, the VAR system, should be a little quicker.”

Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 16 games to help Riyadh-based Al Nassr finish second behind champions Al Hilal.

“I think other small things they need to improve,” added Ronaldo, who holds the records for most international goals and appearances.

“But I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here. And in my opinion, if they continue to do the work that they want to do here, for the next five years, I think the Saudi league can be a top-five league in the world.”