Cristiano Ronaldo Highest Goal Scorer In 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo has proven that he is not ready to retire yet as he scored two goals which helped Portugal’s national team defeat Bosnia-Herzegovina 5-0 on Monday night, October 17.

The two goals mean that Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded 40 goals in the 2023 calendar year which means that the 38-year-old Al Nassr striker is currently the highest goalscorer across the globe so far this year.

In the one-sided game between Portugal and Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday night, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 127th goal for his country from the penalty spot.

After Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 5th minute, he doubled the lead in the 20th minute before Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, and Joao Felix scored a goal each in the first half to record a 5-0 away win over their hosts.

So far in the Euro 2024 qualifiers which Portugal has already qualified for since Friday, October 13, after beating Slovakia 3-2, Ronaldo’s side have scored 32 goals and conceded just two.

With just two months remaining for 2023 to end, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a goal more than Manchester City’s prolific striker, Erling Haaland of Norway who has scored 39 goals for club and country so far in this calendar year

