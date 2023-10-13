Cristiano Ronaldo Faces 99 Lashes For Breaking Iran Laws

During the visit, Ronaldo met Iranian painter Fatima Hamimi, who gifted the Portugal international with a portrait of the player, which she made especially for him.

Subsequently, Ronaldo allegedly kissed her on the cheek and gave her a signed shirt, while he also posed for a photo in which he hugged the artist.

This caught the attention of the Iranian authorities, because as per the county’s law, touching a married woman is equivalent to adultery.

In turn, Iranian publication Sharq Emroz, as per Mundo Deportivo, claimed that the Iranian justice system reacted quickly to the photo of the pair and has sentenced Ronaldo to 99 lashes the next time he travels to Iran.

Al Nassr is in a group alongside Iranian side Persepolis, Qatari side Al-Duhail and Takikistan’s Istiklol in the Asian Champions League.

Ronaldo is not set to return to Iran in this phase of the competition, but he could be scheduled to set foot on Iranian soil should Al Nassr make the knock-out rounds.

Iranian publications claim if that were to happen, Ronaldo could be arrested by authorities to force him to serve the sentence.