Crisis: Sdp Dismisses Expulsion Of Chairman, Others As Illegal

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Friday dismissed reported expulsion of its National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, the National Youth Leader, Dr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu and others, describing the move as an illegal and a desperate attempt to destabilise the party.

In a statement in Abuja issued by A.J. Baba who is the special assistant (Legal) to the embattled SDP national chairman, the party said that the purported meeting, which was presided over by Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar, who claimed to be the acting chairman, was unconstitutional, null and void.

“The said meeting is illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever,” the statement declared, citing Article 13 (iv) of the party’s constitution, which clearly stipulates that only the chairman is empowered to preside over meetings of the National Convention, National Executive Committee, National Working Committee, and National Caucus.

According to the statement, “Any meeting convened or presided over without the consent of the duly recognised chairman constitutes a gross violation of its constitution and a brazen attempt to usurp legitimate authority”.

The statement also faulted the party’s National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye for allegedly writing a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to communicate the purported decisions of the said meeting, describing the action as a violation of Part 2 (12) 3 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.

Baba said they had attached a Certified True Copy (CTC) from INEC confirming the recognised leadership of the party with Alhaji Shehu Gabam as the national chairman. “The purported suspension of the chairman and all other members of the party is null and void and of no effect whatsoever,” the statement reiterated.